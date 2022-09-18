New details released about human remains found in Saint John

The human remains of a female found at Long Wharf in Saint John on Sept. 13 now have a height and age range.

The person is believed to have been between 17 and 30 years old and five feet four to five feet seven inches tall.

An autopsy was conducted on Sept. 14, but cause, manner and time of death are still under investigation, according to a news release from Saint John police on Saturday.

Forensic Services are trying to identity the remains using the National DNA databank for missing persons. The Major Crime Unit is also gathering information on missing person cases from outside the Saint John area.

A previous release said Saint John police did not have any recent reports of missing females in their jurisdiction.