Man's remains found in Noonan after homicide, RCMP say
A man whose remains were discovered in Noonan, about 14 kilometres east of Fredericton, died by homicide, RCMP said Monday.
Efforts being made to identify man whose remains were discovered Saturday
A man whose remains were discovered in Noonan, about 14 kilometres east of Fredericton, died by homicide, RCMP said Monday.
The remains were found Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10.
Efforts to confirm the man's identity continue, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.