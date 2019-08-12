Skip to Main Content
Man's remains found in Noonan after homicide, RCMP say
A man whose remains were discovered in Noonan, about 14 kilometres east of Fredericton, died by homicide, RCMP said Monday.

Efforts being made to identify man whose remains were discovered Saturday

The remains were found Saturday in a wooded area off Route 10. 

Efforts to confirm the man's identity continue, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

