Human remains found in Saint John determined to be female

Saint John police responded to a report of human remains being found on Tuesday around 2 p.m. in the water at Long Wharf.

Police and fire officials recovered the remains and an autopsy was performed on Wednesday, according to a release from the Saint John Police Force.

While the identity of the remains has not yet been determined, police say they belong to a female. The age of the female is still being investigated.

Saint John police do not have any recent reports of missing females in their jurisdiction, said the release.

The team, including forensic services, is still working to identify the remains along with the cause, manner and time of death.