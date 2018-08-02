Police find human bones on Dundee property linked to alleged murder

Bones found outside a northern New Brunsnwick residence when RCMP were checking on the well-being of 54-year-old Brigitte Pelletier have been identified as human.

The bones were found July 28 outside the Splude Street home in Dundee, east of Campbellton, but they were not identified as human until Aug. 1, RCMP said Thursday.

Police have not yet positively identified the remains and said it will take time.

Earlier this week, they said they were still looking for Pelletier when they charged her husband, Gilles Moreau, 56, with her death.

The Dundee resident appeared Tuesday in Campbellton provincial court on a charge of first-degree murder and was remanded to custody.

Moreau will return to court on Aug. 13.