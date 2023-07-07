How scientists thrive in near-isolation on N.B.'s remote Kent Island

Kent Island is often shrouded from view, typically covered in a soupy fog. But despite its near invisibility, the small New Brunswick island is where dozens of researchers and students, mostly from the United States, have come to live and study in near-isolation every year since 1936.

The three-kilometre-long island just off the southern tip of Grand Manan is home to the Kent Island Scientific Station. It's a series of weathered buildings and cabins powered mostly by solar energy. Its rustic laboratories and accommodations host around two dozen researchers each year between April and October.

"We're pretty isolated here," said Patricia Jones, the director of the Kent Island Scientific Station. "In the sense that we are deeply immersed in the natural history of the place that we're studying these species that we get to work with."

WATCH | See how scientists live for months on a remote island: Intrepid scientists live on this isolated N.B. island, with thousands of birds for neighbours Duration 4:41 Kent Island is a bird sanctuary in the Bay of Fundy, where every year researchers come to study — and live amongst — different species.

The island is a seabird sanctuary that was donated to Bowdoin College in Maine for a dollar following a local resident's help in collecting a rare African bird for the American Museum of Natural History in the 1920s. Since then, researchers from Bowdoin College, as well as some Canadian institutions like the University of Guelph, the University of Windsor, and Dalhousie University have come here to live alongside the birds they study.

"The benefit of being isolated is it means that you get access to these bird species that are accessible and close by and that we can study them here," said Jones.

Patricia Jones, the director of the Kent Island Scientific Station, continues research on Leach's storm petrels that has been ongoing for decades on the island. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Herring gulls, savannah sparrows, and the underground nesting Leach's storm petrel are a few of the species being studied here. But blueberry pollination, rockweed harvesting, and that thick fog are all topics that make up the more than 220 published scientific articles written from Kent Island research.

Some data collected on the seabirds here make up "one of the longest data sets on a vertebrate animal in the world," said Jones.

Since 1936 researchers on Kent Island have been studying seabirds and their offspring like this young herring gull chick. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

But what sets the Kent Island Scientific Station apart from similar field stations is that much of the research comes from undergraduate students, according to Jones.

Students exchange things like Wi-Fi and hot showers for a simple bunk in an attic above labs or the weathered boathouse. They'll spend the summer in the elements for months at a time measuring eggs, weighing chicks, or banding seabirds.

"That's an experience in terms of what is it like to collect data carefully every single day, regardless of the weather, and to double-check that you have everything right," said Jones about the contributions of students to the long-terms studies. "Because it's so old, it's really important that it all be correct."

It's hard work. And the students who opt to come to Kent Island are paid for it. It's about $5,000 for the summer, according to Ian Kyle, the island's assistant director.

The Kent Island boathouse doubles as an artist studio with a few small bunks where researchers sleep upstairs. The lab behind it also hosts bunks in the attic. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Daily duties like cooking and cleaning are spread among the researchers and students. Each day everyone comes together for breakfast before heading out to different parts of the island to continue their individual research. But in the evening, everyone comes back around the dinner table to eat a home-cooked meal and share stories about their day or their evolving research theories. Topics range from missing eggs to climate change.

"It's not civilized, but it's so lovely," said Oscar Nigam, a third-year biology major focusing on ecology, evolution and marine biology. "I'm living down in the lower lab by the basin, just waking up on the water and walking out on the dock in the morning. This is just where I want to be for the summer."

Oscar Nigam, a third-year biology major at Bowdoin College, will be living on Kent Island for the rest of the summer. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

"It's amazing," said Liam Taylor, a graduate student from Yale University in Connecticut, who's returned to Kent Island this summer after spending a summer of his undergrad here in 2015. "It's noisy, There's a lot of gulls. But the weather is perfect, the tides are perfect, and it's a great place to spend the summer."

Liam Taylor, a graduate student from Yale University in Connecticut, returned to Kent Island after spending part of his undergrad on the island. (Shane Fowler/CBC News)

Jones and her husband Ian Kyle are also able to raise their two young boys as they work on Kent Island, continuing a long tradition of past directors bringing their families to the island to avoid having to choose between their career and their children.

"Kids have always come out here and it's a field station that's particularly friendly to kids," said Jones, who is the first female director of Kent Island. "The experience for a kid to be in this place and so immersed in nature, exposed to science, and then it's just a wild place."

Every couple of weeks the team makes the trip to Seal Harbour on Grand Manan to pick up a visiting researcher or to restock their groceries. The nearest hospital is also on Grand Manan. But despite living in a wilderness surrounded by waves, Jones says they don't feel alone.

"We're a community that's here together," said Jones. "We have our research here with us and we eat well, and it doesn't feel isolated."