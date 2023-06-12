N.B. government reveals housing strategy, and rent cap isn't part of it

A rent bank and direct financial assistance to tenants are among the initiatives in the province's new housing strategy, but a rent cap is not included.

The N.B. Housing Strategy: Housing for All strategy was released on Thursday in Moncton by Social Development Minister Jill Green.

The strategy "focuses upon preventing residents from becoming unhoused and identifies $500-million over three years in new and previously committed funding by the provincial government," a news release says.

Green said the strategy is part of the government's 10-year plan for affordable housing and is based on input from "a wide range of stakeholders." She said no one suggested a rent cap as the solution to the province's problems.

Last month, she hosted a one-day housing summit in Saint John to gather ideas.

"We heard about the importance of looking at successful initiatives from other provinces like rent banks, increased funding to non-profit organizations and for more accessible housing, collaboration and co-operation among stakeholders, and about other issues that impact housing development such as labour shortages."

Green released the new housing strategy Thursday in Moncton. (Stephen MacGillivray for the Legislative Assembly of New Brunswick)

The 29-page strategy is divided into four pillars that are supposed to balance "immediate needs while also laying a strong foundation to meet future needs." They are:

A healthy and competitive housing market.

More affordable homes for low-to-mid-income earners.

A safe home for vulnerable New Brunswickers.

A strong foundation for the province's housing system.

According to the release, the goal is to:

Increase housing starts, with a target of 6,000 per year.

Have no more than 15 per cent of New Brunswick households spend more than 30 per cent of income on shelter costs.

Create conditions to hold annual rent increases at an average of 2.5 per cent and the percentage change in average home prices to 4.8 per cent.

Decrease the number of households in need of subsidized housing to 7,500 by 2026 from the current waiting list of more than 11,000.

Rent bank

The rent bank is intended to help renters with upfront costs and those who are falling behind on payments.

The province promised to "invest $3 million over the next two years to support up to 750 renter households annually to avoid eviction or obtain new rental accommodations."

The money will be offered as short-term loans to low-to-mid-income renter households.

Fixing existing subsidized housing

The province will also fix up the existing stock of public and subsidized housing units. It has committed $192 million over the next three years including: