Companies in housing-scarce rural areas invited to take part in project

Companies in rural areas that can't attract workers because housing is so scarce are being targeted by a government-funded group trying to address the problem.

The Rapid Rural Workforce Housing Pilot proposes to develop a minimum of 220 housing units across at least four rural or small New Brunswick communities by March 31, 2025.

Employers in those communities are being asked to submit expressions of interest in the pilot.

Employers across all industries have been calling for more housing in their communities for a while now, said Mylène Vincent, chief development officer with the Housing Hub of New Brunswick, which has put the plan together.

"A lot of them are trying to solve that labour force challenge by attracting workforce to their communities. … But there's nowhere for them to live," said Vincent.

Mylène Vincent, chief development officer for the Housing Hub of New Brunswick, said employers across all industries have been calling for more housing in their small New Brunswick communities for a while now. (Submitted by Mylène Vincent)

The Housing Hub of New Brunswick was formed in 2022, and the federal and provincial government each pledged $800,000 to the organization.

Vincent said the non-profit is looking for employers to demonstrate a housing need in their communities through hiring projections or other forms of analysis.

She said a proposal would include how many units would be needed and what type of housing would be required. For example, would the community benefit from an apartment building, a single-detached home or an apartment duplex?

Income details important

A proposal would also address what level of affordability is needed.

"What are the income levels that we're looking at … so that we can ensure affordability for the folks who are going to be the ones who hopefully benefit from this pilot?" said Vincent.

She said the housing could be for people coming from other countries, other provinces or other parts of New Brunswick to work in the selected communities.

Employers are the ones who will provide the expressions of interest and will be part of the project team, but they will not be the ones owning or operating the housing, said Vincent.

"The employer isn't tied necessarily to the tenant. And if the tenant actually stopped employment, then they don't lose their home."

But as part of the request for proposals, employers will also be asked if they are willing to financially contribute to the project.

Another request for expressions of interest will be published on the organization's website next week for municipalities, architects, engineers, interior designers and builders, among others.

"This is a call for folks to raise their hand if they want to be part of the solution to bring affordable housing to rural New Brunswick and across small population centres," she said.

"We will start by seeing who out there is willing to build and operate affordable housing across the province and then we will put it all together."