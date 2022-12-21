Affordable housing boosted with $16 million for 47-unit Saint John building

The Wellington building got a $16-million financial boost on Wednesday to help create 47 badly needed residential units in uptown Saint John.

Officials from all three levels of government gathered in Saint John to announce combined funding of $16 million for the project, the bulk of which — $11.5 million — is from the federal government.

The provincial government contributed $960,000, plus $2.85 million over 20 years in rent supplement funding, while the City of Saint John gave $471,984, and Rotary Senior Citizens Ltd. contributed $150,000.

Construction of The Wellington, built on the site of the former Jelly Bean Houses at the corner of Wellington Row and Union Street, began in March 2021.

A rendering of what the completed project will look like at the corner of Wellington Row and Union Street. (Submitted by Acre Architects)

The building is owned by Saint John Non-Profit Housing Inc. and designed by Acre Architects. Half of the 47 units will have "rents geared to income for non-elderly singles and persons with disabilities," according to a news release from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation.

"With a mix of 24 affordable rental units and 23 market rental units, this innovative, sustainable project in Saint John will cater to a diverse range of socioeconomic backgrounds and foster a strong sense of community," said Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion.

Three of the one-bedroom units will be "fully accessible and the whole building is designed to the universal design standard including common areas and apartment suites," according to the release.

The interior of The Wellington is still under construction. The building is expected to be complete by the spring. (Submitted by Saint John Non-Profit Housing Inc.)

The main level of the building will include office and restaurant space.

Construction is expected to be complete in the spring.

"Saint John, like many communities across the country, is facing a housing crisis," said Saint John Mayor Donna Reardon.

"The Wellington aligns with Saint John's Affordable Housing Action Plan by providing both affordable and market rate housing."