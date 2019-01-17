52-year-old woman dies in house fire near Moncton

A 52-year-old woman is dead after a house fire near Moncton on Monday.

"At this time it doesn't appear to be suspicious," said Const. Dwayne Woodman with Riverview's RCMP detachment.

The fire broke out shortly after 11 a.m. at a house on Homestead Road in Steeves Mountain, 16 kilometres west of Moncton.

The name of the victim as not released. An autopsy is scheduled Tuesday in Moncton.

Woodman said no one else was inside the house, which sustained severe damage.

Ambulance New Brunswick and the Petitcodiac and Salisbury fire departments were also on the scene.

Officials don't know the cause of the fire but said the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating, with assistance from the RCMP.

The fire was called in by a neighbour. Woodman said the scene was cleared at 6 p.m. Monday.