Early morning blaze forces 5 people from their homes in Fredericton

A house fire forced five people from their home and closed part of Forest Hill Road in Fredericton early Monday morning.

Mike Mizner, platoon captain with the Fredericton Fire Department, said a tractor trailer caught fire around 3 a.m. The fire later spread into the attic of the home where the vehicle was parked.

Forest Hill Road from Woodbridge Street to Rankine Street was blocked off as fire crews were still working on scene.The road reopened just before 7 a.m.

There were no injuries involved in the early morning blaze but Mizner said the home did suffer smoke damage. Fire crews were able to get the fire under control shortly before 4:30 a.m.

One person lived in an apartment in the back of the house, while four people lived in an apartment in the front of the home.

He said the Canadian Red Cross is assisting those five people forced from their homes.

Mizner said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.