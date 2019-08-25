Saint John man arrested for crossing Maine-N.B. border illegally

A Saint John man has been arrested for illegally crossing the U.S. border near Houlton, Maine.

In a release, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said agents responded to reports of a vehicle crossing illegally the morning of Aug. 16.

Border patrol agents found the vehicle and arrested the driver, "a Canadian citizen with no record of him or the vehicle legally entering the United States."

The man was taken to Houlton Station and charged with entry without inspection.

"This incident highlights the importance of maintaining a proper combination of manpower, infrastructure, and technology in northern Maine," said Jason Owens, Chief Patrol Agent of the Border Patrol in Maine, in the release.

Owens said border security relies on technology, the public and border area stakeholders to inform patrolling agents of illegal activity.