'It's absolutely devastating': Hotel industry getting pummeled by COVID-19

Hotels across New Brunswick are closing and laying off hundreds of workers because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after the province declared its state of emergency act earlier this month, giving the government broad powers to enforce business closures and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.

"I don't have a magic ball, I have no idea how long this will last," said Jim Gertridge, general manager of Rodd Miramichi River Hotel in Miramichi.

The hotel has been closed for just over a week and cancellations have been pouring in until the end of October.

A hard decision

"It's one of those things, if you stay open, you may be part of causing the spread of COVID-19," he said.

"We needed to make a difficult decision."

Across Atlantic Canada, about 70 employees have been laid off, including staff at the Miramichi hotel and at its Moncton location.

"It's absolutely devastating."

Gertridge is still working, but he describes the environment as "very dismal."

He figures he'll be laid off next week.

"It is what it is."

Gertridge has been in the hotel business for 48 years and has never seen anything like this.

A number of other hotels in the region have also closed, including Days Inn and the Howard Johnson Hotel in Miramichi.

"Hopefully sooner than later, Atlantic Canada will jump back to normal. Whatever normal is moving forward."

The Delta Fredericton, one of Fredericton's most prominent hotels, was also shut down Friday morning because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Fredericton Inn is closed because of the COVID-19 pandemic. (Gary Moore/CBC News)

The Fredericton Inn and the Hilton Garden Inn in the city's downtown is also closed.

But while some hotels have decided to close their doors, others are staying open. Some of these hotels include the Crowne Plaza in Moncton and Fredericton.

'This time is gone'

Although some hotels are still open, Krista Ross, CEO of the Fredericton Chamber of Commerce, said these local businesses would be seeing a lot fewer guests.

"Whatever they lose now, they can't resell," she said. "This time is gone."

Traditionally, spring is a busy time for Fredericton's hotel industry, as many conferences are taking place.

Many of these conferences will now be rescheduled until fall.

"Every business is unique with their individual story," she said. "Some businesses will be able to bounce back and others, it will be more difficult."

The Algonquin Resort in Saint Andrews, has reduced services from Thursday to Sunday nights.

It has also closed services such as the pool and spa.

Although the restaurant is closed, guests can also still order takeout.

'No plans to close'

Deborah Allen is a front desk clerk at the City Motel in Fredericton. Although some staff have been laid off, she said the motel won't close because there are a handful of residents who live there permanently.

"We have no plans to close," she said during her Saturday shift.

But the local motel has implemented several new restrictions. Guests can't have visitors in their rooms. Instead, they are encouraged to spend time with visitors outside.

The City Motel in Fredericton is still open because there are a handful of residents who live there permanently. (Photo: Gary Moore/CBC News)

In the motel lobby, guests are also ordered to stay six feet apart, with the help of taped markings on the floor.

Once a guest leaves, cleaning staff have been ordered to do a deep clean like they normally would. However, they must wash their hands before and after they leave a hotel room.

"If employees wish to wear gloves, they're welcome to," she said.

The games room and restaurant are both closed. And there is no socializing allowed in the lobby or computer area. The breakfast buffet has also been shut down.

"We want guests to know we're doing everything in our power to keep them safe."