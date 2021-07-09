Hospital ER hours cut all summer for Perth-Andover, Tobique First Nation

Horizon Health Network is reducing the hours at Hotel-Dieu of St. Joseph in Perth-Andover because of a critical nurse shortage.

The emergency department at the hospital will be changing its hours starting Friday until September.

Emergency services will now be offered from Monday to Sunday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., the health authority said in an email. The emergency room previously operated 24 hours a day.

Horizon Health said the hospital has been experiencing "critical nursing shortages" and "recruitment challenges" for over a year, despite efforts to fill vacancies.

The hospital, which serves more than 10,000 people, including Tobique First Nation and surrounding communities, has had a nurse shortage for years, causing bed closures and public concern.

If there's a medical emergency outside the new hours, patients will need to seek treatment at another hospital, and all ambulances will be diverted, Horizon said.

Ambulance New Brunswick has a new protocol for diverting patients after hours, said the release, which did not name the hospitals the patients will be diverted to.

In response to a request for an interview, Horizon sent a list of questions answered by Nicole Tupper, executive cirector for Horizon's Fredericton region.

Recruitment efforts

In the list, Tupper said the authority has been "actively" seeking more nurses.

One new nurse will join Hotel-Dieu in late August once she has her New Brunswick licence, Tupper said.

"We have offered financial incentives specific to [Hotel-Dieu of St, Joseph] along with some other hard-to-recruit to areas for RNs who have expressed an interest in working in Horizon."

Tupper said Horizon has also increased its presence on social media and employment websites.

The health network is working to restore 24-hour service "as soon as we are able to safely do so," she said.

CBC contacted Ambulance NB about where patients will be taken but has not yet had a response.