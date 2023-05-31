Unseasonable temperatures prompt special weather statement for most of N.B.

A period of unseasonably warm weather is forecast for most of New Brunswick for Wednesday and Thursday.

According to a special weather statement issued by Environment Canada, the expected highs and lows will be 10 to 12 degrees above normal.

A cold front is expected to arrive Friday, bringing cooler temperatures and rain.

All regions in New Brunswick, except the Saint John area, are under the special statement, with highs in the low 30s forecast for most of the province.

In Saint John, Environment Canada forecasts a high for Wednesday of 19 degrees, and a high of 22 degrees on Thursday.

Lower winds help control forest fires

According to Roger Collet, a wildfire management officer with the Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development, despite the higher temperatures, the slightly lower winds and higher air humidity on Wednesday are beneficial to controlling the forest fire near Saint Andrews.

Collet, who spoke during an update on the fire on Wednesday afternoon, said the rain forecasted for Friday and into the weekend will not be enough to put out all of the fires, but it will help.

According to CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon, winds are expected to become lighter Wednesday night in New Brunswick. Into Thursday, winds will be 5-15 km/h, lower than Wednesday's forecast winds.

This map from CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon compares the rain in April and May with the 30-year average. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

Snoddon also reports April was one of the driest months on record for parts of the Maritimes, and May was not much better.

The precipitation in Fredericton over the past two months was 73 per cent lower than the 30-year average, Saint John was 62 per cent lower, and Moncton had 32 per cent less precipitation.