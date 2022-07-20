Heat warnings issued as stretch of days in low 30s head to N.B.

Environment Canada has issued heat warnings for most of New Brunswick as an extended period of hot and humid weather is expected to hit the province.

The exceptions are the Fundy coastline and northwestern New Brunswick, where the province won't quite reach the warning criteria.

Temperatures for Thursday, Friday and the weekend will be in the low 30s for most areas, with cooler temperatures along the coast.

The stretch of hot weather is set to make the capital of New Brunswick feel more like the Caribbean. (Ryan Snoddon/CBC)

The humidity is looking set to ease somewhat for Saturday, but the relief will be short-lived as very muggy air looks set to return again for Sunday, said CBC meteorologist Ryan Snoddon.

Nighttime temperatures will bring little relief with lows in the high teens near 20.

The forecast

Tonight

A few clouds, with lows ranging from 13 to 16 C.

Thursday

Increasing clouds, chance of late day showers & thundershowers in the northwest along with highs ranging from 28 to 32 C, except 22 C along the Fundy coast. Humidex values of 34 to 40.

Friday

Mainly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers and highs ranging from 27 to 31 C. Humidex values in the mid-high 30s.

Saturday

Sun and cloud with highs of 28 to 32 C and humidex values of low to mid 30s.

Sunday

Increasing clouds with a chance of showers and highs of 28 to 32 C. Humidex values in the mid-high 30s.