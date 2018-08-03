Berry farmers feel the heat after record-breaking July temperatures

When it comes to hot weather, New Brunswick is on a record-breaking streak.

According to Ian Hubbard, a meteorologist with Environment and Climate Change Canada, temperatures in July were above normal for most of the province.

Hubbard said this was the third hottest July on record for Fredericton, with a monthly temperature averaging 21.4 C, about 2.1 C above normal. The highest monthly temperature for Fredericton was set in 1959 at 22.5 C.

But Fredericton isn't the only city breaking records.

Moncton had the warmest July on record, with temperatures averaging 21.4 C. In Saint John, the average temperature was 18.3 C — tying for fifth in the record books.

Berry season ends early

The unusually warm weather has been nice for some — but not so much for others.

David Walker, co-owner of Sunset U-Pick in Fredericton, the heat hasn't been so great.

Walker said the hot weather has caused the berries to ripen too quickly, meaning an early end to berry picking this year.

"The cold spring delayed everything, but then we had early heat in July which kind of brought everything back to normal," Walker said.

David Walker is the co-owner of Sunset U-Pick berry farm in Fredericton. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

Walker said the raspberry season began at its usual time, around July 10, but the scorching July temperatures meant that season is coming to an early end come Monday.

The same goes for blueberries.

"With both crops, we're finishing about five to seven days earlier than normal," Walker said.

He said raspberry and blueberry season typically lasts until Aug.10.

The heat has also meant more time and money spent on irrigating the berries, which have been smaller than normal this year.

Temperatures hurt employees

Raspberry season typically lasts until Aug. 10, but this year it's coming to a close five days early. (Graham Thompson/CBC)

"Because it's been so hot, the fruit size is a little smaller because it's going through the cycle a little faster," Walker said.

But it's not just the berries that are feeling the heat. An early end to the season means summer employment is cut short too.

Walker said the farm typically hires 20 to 30 staff members, including pickers, field supervisors and other employees that help direct people where to pick.

"We have students and they're kind of counting on this for their summer employment. And we've had to cut their summer employment short —​ in some cases by a couple of weeks."

"It makes you feel bad because they're counting on this for things like tuition and that," he said.

While only a few more days remain until Sunset U-Pick closes, the hot weather is expected to continue.

"We are expecting temperatures to be above normal for the region for most of the month of August,' Hubbard said.