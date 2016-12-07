2 stalled hospital units back on list of provincial capital projects

The Higgs government unveiled more details of its capital spending plans Wednesday, including funding for new hospital units in Moncton and Saint John.

Health Minister Ted Flemming said after the decision last year to put them on hold, "we are releasing the pause button today on these projects."

Flemming's spending estimates included funding to start a $40-million coronary care unit at the Moncton Hospital and a $91-million addition and renovation at the Saint John Regional Hospital.

The Saint John work will include a new medical and surgical intensive care unit and an oncology unit. It will also improve the New Brunswick Heart Centre, a provincial facility that serves patients from around the province.

Meanwhile, the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure will spend $279.3 million on highways, roads and bridges, including continuing work on major projects including the Centennial Bridge in Miramichi and the Petitcodiac River bridge between Moncton and Riverview.

Transportation and Infrastructure Bill Oliver said the list required difficult decisions.

"We need to focus on maintaining our public assets that we use every day," he said in the legislature. "Our existing highways, schools and hospitals must be addressed before we can embark on new projects.

"We do not have the resources to fund every project. There were some difficult decisions that had to be made."

Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure Bill Oliver said some difficult decisions had to be made when considering project funding. (Shane Fowler/CBC)

Oliver portrayed the lack of major new road projects as a virtue, saying four-lane highways bypassing communities would contradict the goals of the government's tourism strategy.

Work on the $61.6-million bridge over the Petitcodiac, a controversial project launched by the Liberals to replace a causeway that was choking off the river, slowed down over the last year to spread the cost over a longer period.

The delay pushed back the closure of the causeway and completion of the new bridge to 2021.

Education Minister Dominic Cardy also released his department's estimates and said work would continue on previously announced projects.

He didn't provide any list of new school projects starting in the coming year.