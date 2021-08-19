Shortages of health-care staff at two New Brunswick hospitals are prompting temporary closures of their labour and obstetrics units.

Officials with Vitalité Health Network said Wednesday that the Campbellton Regional Hospital's obstetrics and gynecology department will be temporarily closed for six to eight weeks in order to redirect staff to the hospital's emergency department.

And on Thursday, Horizon Health Network announced that the Upper River Valley Hospital, near Woodstock, will be closing its labour and birth unit from Friday at 3 p.m. to Monday at 7 am.

The closure means babies can't be delivered there, and women will have to travel to the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton for all pregnancy-related services during that time.

The Upper River Valley Hospital's labour and birth unit will be closed from Friday afternoon to Monday morning due to a nursing shortage. (CBC)

The closure of the obstetrics and gynecology department at the Campbellton Regional Hospital follows the suspension of various services at the hospital in previous years, including its delivery service, which was announced as a temporary move in 2019 but has continued.

Expectant mothers must instead travel to the Chaleur Regional Hospital, which is about an hour away, in Bathurst to give birth.

Charlo Mayor Gaétan Pelletier, who was appointed to help Vitalité Health Network address the staffing shortages at the Campbellton Regional Hospital, said "there are surely difficulties in recruiting."

But he does believe it is doable, he told Radio-Canada on Wednesday.

"I believe that if we get our hands dirty, we can probably succeed in improving this aspect," Pelletier said.

Charlo Mayor Gaétan Pelletier said there are difficulties with recruiting health-care workers in the region, but that he believes it can be done. (Radio-Canada/Serge Bouchard)

Brad Mann, chair of the Restigouche Regional Service Commission, said he's worried about the latest reduction of service at the Campbellton Regional Hospital and wants to see a resumption of all the services usually available there.

"This is not a good sign," he said in an interview with Radio-Canada.

At the same time, Mann said, he recognizes that staff shortages are not unique to the Restigouche region, with Edmundston and the Acadian Peninsula also in need of doctors.

The suspension of services at the two hospitals also comes amid a reduction in operating hours for hospital emergency departments across the province, including at the Sackville Memorial Hospital, where overnight emergency room service on the weekend was suspended indefinitely earlier this year.