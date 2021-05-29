Horizon Health asks non-urgent cases to seek alternatives to Saint John, Moncton ERs

Horizon Health is warning about issues at emergency rooms in two hospitals in the province.

The Saint John Regional Hospital's emergency room is experiencing high volumes, according to the regional health authority.

Meanwhile, the Moncton Hospital is dealing with a nursing shortage that is contributing to reduced capacity in its emergency room.

"For non-urgent symptoms, we are asking the public to please consider an alternative option, such as an after-hours clinic or virtual care," said Horizon Health.

This isn't the first time that hospitals in New Brunswick have had issues with ER departments recently.

Earlier this month, Vitalité diverted ambulances away from the Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont University Hospital because of a nursing shortage.

The Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton also asked people to seek alternatives to the ER after a COVID-19 outbreak at the hospital campus.