Case of 14 dead horses prompts review of N.B. horse licensing requirements

New Brunswick will look into making the licensing of horses a requirement, in the wake of 14 dead horses being found at a farm in the greater Stanley area over the holiday weekend, says the minister responsible for animal protection.

A broader review of the New Brunswick Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act is also on the government's radar, said Daniel Allain, minister of Local Government and Local Governance Reform.

He made the comments in the legislature Wednesday during the standing committee on estimates, amid questions by Liberal critic Jacques LeBlanc, the MLA for Shediac-Beaubassin-Cap-Pelé.

LeBlanc described the case as heartbreaking.

It's the largest number of dead horses in the province's history, according to the New Brunswick SPCA's chief animal protection officer.

An additional five adult horses in poor health were also discovered roaming loose on the property, and are in foster care.

"It seems that livestock for agricultural purpose is tracked, but not livestock used for recreational purposes," said LeBlanc.

He asked if the province would consider making horse licensing mandatory.

Allain called the suggestion great and said he will consult with the Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Aquaculture and the NBSPCA.

"If it can help and protect animals in New Brunswick, we are definitely open and ready and willing to engage," he said.

Animal protection 'very hot right now'

LeBlanc noted the act has not undergone a "significant review for some time," and asked whether the minister would commit to one.

Allain said he "100 per cent" agrees a review is needed, given the last one was around 2010.

"At this juncture, we're still not there yet," he said, citing resources stretched by reforms.

A review is, however, one of his department's priorities, he assured.

The animal protection file is "very hot right now," said Allain.

$400K increase to SPCA as cruelty cases rise

New Brunswick has seen a steady increase in the number of animal cruelty investigations in the past few years, he said, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

As a result, the government has increased the SPCA's funding to $500,000, from $100,000, he said.

That's on top of about $343,000 the government provided in November.

The extra money is needed to ensure the SPCA's "long-term stability and effectiveness as the enforcement agency," said Allain.

"We just want to make sure that we're there to help the different organizations who advocate on behalf of animals and try to prevent animal cruelty in our province."

More protection officers, MOU expected

Allain anticipates some of the money will be used to increase the number of animal protection officers to help with enforcement, which he described as a "key component of animal protection."

The SPCA currently has 16 animals protection officers, he said.

The additional positions are part of ongoing negotiations with the SPCA, said Allain, with a memorandum of understanding to ensure accountability expected to be signed by next week and announced in Woodstock.

'We act when we need to'

SPCA executive director Lesley Rogers did not respond Thursday to a request for an interview.

But earlier this week she told CBC the SPCA responded to more than 2,000 complaints last year, and took into care and rehomed more than 500 animals.

"So we act when we need to, and we have to work through the court process as you can appreciate," she said.

Allain said he gets regular updates from the SPCA, usually about 10 emails a month, closer to 20 in recent weeks.

"It's not easy sometimes to divulge all the information on a certain file," due to privacy reasons, he said. "But I can attest to you … the NBSPCA is definitely doing their job."

Safety of animals is priority

LeBlanc asked specifically what actions animal protection officers can take if standards of care for animals, such as shelter requirements and teetering are not being followed.

Allain said they have several tools. Among them, they can issue orders, seize animals, and lay charges through the Department of Justice and Public Safety.

They have discretion, depending on the severity of the situation, he said, but usually start by having a conversation with the owner to ensure compliance.

"The priority is the safety of the animal."