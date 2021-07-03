Horizon Health warns of long wait times at Saint John ER
More patients, staffing issues cited
Horizon Health has announced that the Saint John Regional Hospital emergency room is experiencing long wait times.
"[The] emergency department is experiencing high patient volumes in addition to staffing challenges which is causing longer wait times," Horizon Health posted on its Facebook page.
Horizon Health is asking people with non-urgent medical issues to choose another health-care option if possible, like Tele-Care 811, a pharmacist or after-hour clinics.
This is just the latest in a string of announcements from the regional health authority about a lack of staffing causing long wait times, or closures of ERs.
In June, Horizon Health announced that the Oromocto ER was cutting its hours because of staffing issues.
Also in June, the Sackville Hospital announced it was closing its ER on the weekends due to staffing shortages.
