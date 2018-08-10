Fredericton hospital at reduced capacity overnight Saturday due to staff shortage

The Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital in Fredericton will operate at reduced capacity from Saturday at 7:30 p.m. until Sunday at 7:30 a.m.

The Horizon Health Network said in a press release Saturday that the service interruption is due to an "unexpected shortage of available staff."

The emergency department will remain open, but patients with non-urgent medical needs are asked to look for alternatives.

"Utilizing other options helps ensure New Brunswickers can access the care they need, as well as ensure our emergency department teams can continue to provide safe, quality and timely emergency care," Horizon said in the news release.

Patients with non-urgent medical needs, including a sore throat and flu symptoms, are asked to find alternative care. (Maria Jose Burgos/CBC)

Horizon said examples of medical emergencies when patients should call 911 or go to the emergency department in Fredericton include: unusual shortness of breath, discomfort or tightness in the chest, abdominal pain, prolonged or persistent headache or dizziness, an injury that may require stitches or involve a broken bone, having a child experiencing prolonged diarrhea or vomiting and having a baby under six months of age with a fever of 38 C or higher.

Examples of non-urgent needs include: sore throat, toothaches, earaches, possible bladder infections, rashes, testing for sexually transmitted infections, lower back pain, flu symptoms and prescription refills, said Horizon.

Staff shortage impact

Both Horizon and the Vitalité Health Network have experienced ongoing emergency department and service interruptions due to a shortage of staff.

The emergency department at the Sackville Memorial Hospital closed Saturday.

Staff shortages and closures at the Sackville Memorial Hospital have been ongoing for months, with temporary closures becoming a regular occurrence. In October 2021, Horizon Health announced an indefinite reduction in hours for the Sackville emergency department.

Vitalité said the nursing shortage "exacerbated by the pandemic and staff burnout" and causing the suspension of pediatric services at the Edmundston Regional Hospital and Chaleur Regional Hospital in Bathurst.

Both pediatric and obstetric services at the Campbellton Regional Hospital have been suspended by the health authority for more than two years, starting in April 2020.

Intensive care unit at the Campbellton hospital was indefinitely reduced to four beds in August.

The unit was closed entirely for two weeks later that month and into September.