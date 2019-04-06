Horizon asks mothers who experienced quick onset labour to call

Horizon Health is asking any patients with concerns of alleged misuse of a labour-inducing drug to call its patient representative services.

The health authority released a statement Friday saying patients who've experienced strong and sustained contractions "associated with a low fetal heart beat typically requiring a C-section" to call with concerns and ask to speak to a health-care provider.

Horizon has already been fielding calls from concerned mothers after a nurse in Moncton was fired last week after allegations that labour was induced without consent.

An internal investigation revealed "strong evidence" the nurse administered Oxytocin, which caused two patients to require an urgent caesarean section. RCMP are also investigating at the request of Horizon Health.

Moncton Hospital's chief of staff Dr. Ken Gillespie, who is also an obstetrician at the hospital, released a video statement encouraging concerned patients to contact the RCMP or to give Horizon permission to do so on their behalf.

"We sincerely empathize with everyone that is affected by this situation. It has been a difficult time for patients, staff and our entire community," Gillespie said.

Patients and families are asked to call 1-844-225-0220 to discuss any labour and delivery concerns.