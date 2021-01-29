Some Horizon staff, doctors not following COVID-19 safety rules, internal memo reveals

Some Horizon Health Network employees and physicians are not following mandatory COVID-19 safety protocols inside health-care centres, according to an internal memo obtained by CBC News.

The province entered the green phase with no restrictions on July 31, but Horizon has retained many of its COVID-19 requirements for staff, physicians, patients and visitors.

"Horizon's patient population is vulnerable, and our staffing situation is challenging," Erin Arsenault, acting chief human resource officer, states in the memo, dated Aug. 6. "In order to keep our organization healthy, we must continue to do our part to prevent COVID-19 from entering our facilities.

"We are hearing reports that some Horizon employees and physicians are not [practising] the COVID-19 requirements to wear masks, hand hygiene, and maintain physical distancing in Horizon facilities."

The memo does not indicate how many or whether the reports came through patient complaints or concerned co-workers, but "communication to Horizon employees and physicians has been clear," said Arsenault.

All Horizon employees and physicians must put on their mask before they leave their vehicles — or as soon as they "step onto Horizon property."

They must complete a self-screening questionnaire before entering a facility and as soon as they enter, they must wash or sanitize their hands.

Masks must be worn in and on Horizon property at all times, unless employees or physicians are working in an enclosed office or workspace, or while eating.

While eating, they must maintain a physical distance of two metres from others.

These measures are mandatory, the memo indicates in bold, underlined text.

Horizon has posters available for printing and posting to remind staff and the public, said Arsenault.

One of the reminder posters attached to the memo sent to all Horizon staff and physicians Aug. 6 with the subject line, 'Mandatory safety requirements inside Horizon facilities.' (Horizon Health Network)

"Your co-operation is required as we work to keep our staff, physicians, and patients safe."

On Monday, in an emailed statement to CBC, Arsenault did not say how many reports of employees and physicians not following the rules Horizon had received, who submitted the reports, or whether any health zones or particular types of health-care centres are more problematic than others.

She also failed to respond directly to a question about how concerning it is that health-care workers are not following protocol, especially given the rising number of cases across the province.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 in New Brunswick on the day that Arsenault issued the memo was 55. On Monday, five new cases of COVID-19 were reported, putting the active case count at 66.

Overall, we have been very pleased with the commitment our employees have shown in recognizing the importance of these ongoing measures. - Erin Arsenault, Horizon Health Network

"Over the course of the pandemic, the overwhelming majority of Horizon physicians and staff have consistently adhered to Infection Prevention and Control (IPC) protocols around hand hygiene, continuous mask use, physical distancing and self-screening," Arsenault said in the email.

"With the province transitioning to the Green Phase of its pandemic recovery, however, we felt the timing was appropriate to once again remind our staff that COVID-19 safety protocols remain in place in our facilities as we continue to do our part to reduce the risk of transmission and protect our most vulnerable patients.

"Overall, we have been very pleased with the commitment our employees have shown in recognizing the importance of these ongoing measures."

July memo urged 'diligence' in masking

This is at least the second memo Arsenault has issued in as many months regarding COVID protocols.

On July 8, Arsenault issued a memo urging all staff and physicians to be diligent about masking.

"We have seen how quickly an outbreak of COVID-19 can occur and how many people are affected by these outbreaks," she wrote.

"Wearing masks in Horizon facilities and on Horizon property is mandatory, " the memo stated in bold text. Completion of the self-screening questionnaire before entering and hand washing upon entry is also mandatory, it added in bold.

But Margaret Melanson, vice-president of quality and patient-centred care, told CBC News at the time that compliance was not a problem.

Horizon continues to have "very high compliance" with mask wearing by staff and physicians, she said.

"This reminder was only to reinforce that — as the province moves into the green phase — we have not yet reduced our precautions and continued vigilance is required," Melanson had said in an emailed statement.

"Horizon is very proud of the commitment our staff and physicians have demonstrated throughout the COVID-19 pandemic in complying with infection prevention and control (IPC) protocols, ensuring the proper use of personal protective equipment (PPE) and adhering to our directive around continuous masking."

Monitoring compliance with on-site audits

Asked Monday what other steps Horizon is taking to address the issue, other than reminder memo and posters, Arsenault said the regional health authority is providing "ongoing education, motivation and support" to its employees.

It is also "closely monitoring compliance rates at different intervals through on-site audits," she said.

The New Brunswick Medical Society, the professional association that represents more than 2,000 physicians across the province, could not immediately be reached for comment.

Last week, the New Brunswick Medical Society joined the Canadian Medical Association and Canadian Nurses Association in calling for mandatory vaccinations for all health-care workers.

The national organizations cited mounting concerns over highly contagious COVID-19 variants and "levelling-off" vaccination rates across the country.