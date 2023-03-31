Horizon drops masks for health-care workers in non-clinical settings Monday, memo reveals

Horizon health-care workers in non-clinical settings won't be required to wear a mask, starting Monday, as part of the "transition phase" of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an internal memo.

Patients, designated support persons and social visitors will now self-screen for COVID-19 symptoms at the main public entrances of Horizon facilities, the March 30 bulletin from the infectious diseases and infection prevention and control COVID-19 committee says.

And even if patients fail the self-screening, they will be advised to go directly to their appointment and inform staff, the memo obtained by CBC reveals.

Active screening, where staff ask people questions about COVID symptoms and other potential risks, will continue in emergency departments, it says.

'Very high rates of COVID-19'

New Brunswick continues to have "very high rates of COVID-19," with an estimated prevalence of one per cent, with one person dying per day from the virus, the committee notes under a "Did you know?" section of the memo.

Clinical studies have shown that continuous masking has been associated with a 70 per cent decrease in COVID-19 transmission, it says.

"Masking has been maintained in hospitals, as they house our most vulnerable citizens."

Patients with hospital-acquired COVID-19 have a 30 per cent higher mortality rate than citizens in the community, according to the memo.

Six more COVID_19 deaths were added to the province's pandemic death toll in this week's COVIDWatch report. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

Most hospital-acquired COVID-19 is contracted from health-care workers who became infected in the community, it says.

"Horizon is continuing to closely monitor COVID-19 transmission rates and is working on a new plan on how to best use masks to protect our patients when these rates improve."

Horizon officials could not immediately be reached for comment.

Vitalité officials also could not immediately be reached for comment about what, if any COVID-19 policy changes it's implementing.

The Horizon committee was asked to determine if the colour phase approach to managing the pandemic would continue, according to the memo.

"It was noted that pandemics tend to follow three phases — an acute phase (previously broken down into colour phases), a transition phase and endemic phase (new normal)," it says.

"It was determined that Horizon is currently in the transition phase of the pandemic."

Masks 'encouraged but not required'

As a result, a "de-escalation" of the continuous masking policy begins Monday.

Nurses and other health-care workers are "encouraged but not required to wear a mask" in non-clinical areas, such as offices, break rooms, conference rooms and shuttle services, or where patients/clients and the public are not present, the memo says.

If they don't wear a mask, physical distancing of two metres "will be respected whenever possible unless a physical barrier is in place."

Continuous masking of health-care workers will still be required in acute and long-term care clinical settings, in public and common areas, and when leaving a non-clinical setting to travel through clinical settings, the memo advises.

A clinical setting is defined as an area where care or services are provided to a patient or client, such as care units, including nursing stations, outpatient clinics and services, therapeutic services and registration, it says.

Outbreaks, staff shortages may prompt return to masking

According to the Horizon memo, continuous masking will still be required in community clinical settings and public and common areas, but optional for those who work outside a Horizon facility and don't provide direct patient or client care. In these situations, health-care workers must follow the masking policy of the external organization, it advises.

The memo goes on to note that all department managers may choose to implement continuous masking in non-clinical settings based on multiple factors and "their unique circumstances."

These can include COVID-19 activity and evidence of in-hospital transmission, such as outbreaks, hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions, as well as health-care worker positivity rates and absenteeism.

Operational capacity is another example, such as critical staffing shortages that could be affected by transmission between health-care workers, the memo says.

New posters to help with self-screening

To assist with the move to passive screening, a poster has been developed to guide people entering Horizon facilities to self-screen for signs and symptoms of COVID-19 and other respiratory viruses.

Although patients who fail will be advised to proceed to their appointment, designated support persons and social visitors who fail are advised not to enter.

Staff who used to serve as screeners will now hand out masks and ask people to clean their hands, the memo says.