Horizon Health working overtime in March to clear MRI, mammogram backlog

Horizon Health Network is working around the clock this month to clear over 250 days from its wait times for medical imaging.

Zach Kilburn, Horizon's regional director of medical imaging, said some employees are working overtime throughout March to clear a backlog of mammograms, ultrasounds, CAT scans and MRIs.

Three technologists at the Oromocto Public Hospital's breast screening department, for example, have a goal of performing mammograms for an additional 1,100 patients in March, decreasing wait times by about 42 days overall.

The combined effort across all of Horizon's medical imaging departments is expected to clear wait times by about 255 days, according to Kilburn.

"We have a very dedicated team of front-line staff members in medical imaging, and they've been tired and on the front lines throughout this COVID-19 pandemic," he said. "But they see those wait times growing and they really want to offer improvements for their patients."

The time will also be used to work on improving medical imaging processes, he added.

Over the past year, events like the Omicron wave of COVID-19 cases and a labour dispute have strained New Brunswick's health-care system. At times, hundreds of health-care workers have been self-isolating, forcing the cancellation or delay of medical procedures.

Recovery efforts are now taking place across 20 different departments and facilities around the province, Kilburn said, including in Moncton, Miramichi, Fredericton and Charlotte County.

It's not the first time the health network has performed these drives, he added, but the month-long concept is a little new.

Horizon is also working with patients who are willing and able to travel to different locations to receive care much faster. Kilburn said some patients are travelling from Moncton to Miramichi to receive an MRI.

But recovery will extend well beyond March, Kilburn said.

"We appreciate the public and their patience as we look to recover from these COVID-related slowdowns, and we're doing everything we can to improve the care they're getting in a timely manner," he said.