Horizon launches campaign to share positive messages about its health-care workers

Horizon has launched a social media campaign to "spread kindness" to its health-care workers.

The campaign, dubbed Bravo!, comes on the heels of the resignations of at least four sexual assault nurse examiners.

Two nurses have left the sexual assault nurse examiner, or SANE, program in the Fredericton area, and two in the Upper River Valley area, since Sept. 12, when CBC News reported that a 26-year-old woman who had been sexually assaulted was told to go home because no one trained to perform the exam was available until the next day.

The nurses felt "disrespected" by comments by the premier and Horizon CEO, according to Janet Matheson, a member of the Fredericton unit. "You've got to support your staff," she said.

On Wednesday, Horizon had this message for New Brunswickers: "Help us spread kindness to our incredible health care team."

Empathy, compassion and kindness are what we all need right now. - Horizon

Over the coming weeks, the regional health authority plans to share some of the "positive messages" its staff have received from their patients and clients, according to the social media post.

"Empathy, compassion and kindness are what we all need right now," it said.

The thread included two examples of messages.

"You were so patient & kind with my daughter Hannah; she was terrified when told you would need to re-start her IV but you took your time & made sure it was a positive experience. Thanks for your excellent care & kindness; you definitely make the hospital a brighter place," one person wrote.

"His kindness during a Saturday evening ER visit with my one-year old was outstanding and so appreciated! He was careful and consulted his colleagues to support his diagnosis. Thank you!" wrote another.

Horizon thanked people for sharing their experiences and "passing the kindness onto hospital staff.

"Messages like these mean so much."

A special website has been set up for people to recognize an employee. It prompts people to enter the employee's job title and name, if they know them, the region, facility and approximate date.

They're then asked to select one of four statements from a drop-down menu that best describes why they're sending a "Bravo." These include:

Acts with integrity and is accountable.

Is a leader yet works as a team.

Shows empathy, compassion and respect.

Strives for excellence.

Depending on which statement they select, they'll see six different "Bravo" messages they can send, ranging from, "You understood and appreciated what my family was going through," to "You see challenges as opportunities to improve," and "You are a great role model for others."

They can then leave a personal message of up to 750 characters, and are cautioned that any personal or health information entered may be shared publically.

In the final step, Horizon asks whether the person submitting the message is a Horizon employee.