Nurse shortage prompts overnight closure of Sackville hospital ER

The Sackville Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed tonight and early tomorrow morning because of a shortage of nurses.

Horizon Health Network, in a news release, said the ER will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.

Patients and clients requiring urgent medical care will need to seek treatment at another hospital, and ambulances will also be diverted to other hospitals, Horizon said.

The temporary closure comes after Horizon announced in June that the hospital's ER would be closed overnight every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for an indefinite period of time due to a nursing shortage.

Horizon has also announced the reduction of ER hours for other hospitals across the province in recent months due to shortages of nurses and doctors.