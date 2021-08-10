Nurse shortage prompts overnight closure of Sackville hospital ER
ER will be closed from 7 p.m. tonight to 8 a.m. tomorrow
The Sackville Memorial Hospital's emergency department will be closed tonight and early tomorrow morning because of a shortage of nurses.
Horizon Health Network, in a news release, said the ER will close at 7 p.m. Tuesday and reopen at 8 a.m. Wednesday.
Patients and clients requiring urgent medical care will need to seek treatment at another hospital, and ambulances will also be diverted to other hospitals, Horizon said.
The temporary closure comes after Horizon announced in June that the hospital's ER would be closed overnight every Friday, Saturday and Sunday for an indefinite period of time due to a nursing shortage.
Horizon has also announced the reduction of ER hours for other hospitals across the province in recent months due to shortages of nurses and doctors.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?