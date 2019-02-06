Bring nursing homes under Horizon umbrella to ease hospital crowding, CEO says

The head of the Horizon Health Network says it's time for the province to look at a new model to streamline the movement of patients from hospitals to long-term care facilities.

CEO Karen McGrath told a committee of MLAs that on any given day, 25 to 30 per cent of the beds in Horizon hospitals are occupied by people who don't really need hospital care.

She said one solution might be to adopt the system in most other provinces, where long-term care facilities such as nursing homes and special care homes fall under health authorities.

Otherwise, McGrath said, costly hospital space will continue to be gobbled up by patients who don't need that level of care.

"This issue … is the number one issue as it relates to capacity in our acute-care facilities," she told the legislature's Crown corporations committee.

Horizon Health Network CEO Karen McGrath said one way to ease overcrowding is to streamline the health-care system by bringing elder-care homes under the Horizon umbrella. (CBC)

In New Brunswick, long-term care homes are under the authority of the Department of Social Development. They have no obligation to help hospitals reduce overcrowding, McGrath told the MLAs.

The CEO later said in an interview that the idea is only one option, but "certainly I think that option of having long-term care [under the health authorities] is one of the things that needs to considered, absolutely."

Progressive Conservative MLA Stewart Fairgrieve pointed out that successive provincial governments have talked about addressing the long-standing issue of patients, many of them elderly, clogging hospitals because they have no quick way to get into long-term care.

"The fact that we have such a vast number, or percentage, of our health-care system occupied by people who don't need to be in our health-care system leads me to believe that we can enhance our model," he told McGrath.

The percentage McGrath cited, about one-quarter of all Horizon beds, is the same figure that former CEO John McGarry used when he raised precisely the same issue with MLAs at a committee session in 2015.

McGrath said the seven other provinces that have health authorities have put long-term care facilities under their jurisdiction. That makes the movement of patients "more streamlined."

Progressive Conservative MLA Stewart Fairgrieve said caucus will consider what McGrath presented Wednesday. (Jacques Poitras/CBC)

She said many of them also have policies that "make the flow easier than I currently experience in New Brunswick."

That includes letting a patient refuse a transfer to long-term care only once, while also allowing the long-term care facilities the right to refuse a patient only under narrowly defined criteria.

Fairgrieve said in an interview that McGrath's plea for an overhaul "certainly warrants a conversation at caucus."

He said the regional hospital in his part of the province routinely is at 125 per cent of its capacity.

"That's too much, and it's understandable that people are absent and we have more WorkSafe claims when people are trying to cover off those roles that are in excess of what they were intended to be," he said.

'Transitional care units'

In 2011, Horizon created "transitional care units" to cluster hospital patients who don't need acute care into designated areas of the hospitals.

That makes it more efficient to care for them at the appropriate level while consuming fewer resources, including using fewer nurses.

McGrath said those units continue to operate but they still take up beds that could be used for actual hospital-level care and reduce congestion in the system.

"If we hadn't congregated them, we could use those beds for surgery," she said.

One obstacle to streamlining is New Brunswick's patchwork of independent care homes run by local boards as well as some for-profit homes.

"They have a variety of mandates as a result of that, so that would be a barrier that I would see," she said, adding they also have no obligation to help hospitals reduce overcrowding.

The Horizon CEO said moving quickly into long-term care would probably be better for their health.

"We actually know that if you do require long-term care and you're sitting in an acute-care bed because that system is not designed for you, you actually lose some of your capacity and capability," she said.