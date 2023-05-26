Horizon denies charges of possible staff exposure to asbestos at Fredericton hospital

Horizon Health Network pleaded not guilty on Monday to four workplace safety charges related to employees' possible exposure to asbestos at its hospital in Fredericton.

Defence lawyer Ashley Arbour told provincial court Judge Natalie LeBlanc that her client was pleading not guilty to the charges, which allege Horizon failed to take "every reasonable precaution" to ensure the health and safety of any person having access to or using that place of employment by failing to identify the presence of asbestos.

The charges also accuse Horizon of failing to inform employees of the presence of asbestos, failing to acquaint employees with any hazard connected to the handling of asbestos, and failing to adopt the code of practice for working with materials containing asbestos.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital between Nov. 7, 2017, and Oct. 6, 2022.

The offences are alleged to have occurred at Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital between Nov. 7, 2017, and Oct. 6, 2022. (Pat Richard/CBC)

Arbour told LeBlanc she'd been instructed to request a case management conference be scheduled.

Crown prosecutor Derek Weaver agreed with the request and said he believed there was a chance for both parties "to reach some agreements on certain issues."

He said a case management conference could "significantly reduce the trial time."

Defence and Crown lawyers agreed to meet again for the conference on Nov. 23.

Speaking after the hearing, Weaver said he hopes it can narrow the issues of the case prior to trial.

Last month, WorkSafeNB spokesperson Laragh Dooley said an investigation found that potential exposure to asbestos occurred for employees working in an area between the floors of the hospital.

Dooley said the asbestos was contained in an area inaccessible to the public, patients and most employees but did not say how many employees were potentially exposed.

Jeff Carter, Horizon's vice president of capital assets, has said there is "absolutely no risk to patients or staff" as it relates to the charges.

Under the Occupational Health and Safety Act, the maximum a company can be fined is $250,000.