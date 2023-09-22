Horizon to close 18-bed unit in Saint John, displacing 26 nurses, to create 2 bigger units

Horizon Health Network is closing an 18-bed unit at the Saint John Regional Hospital, displacing 26 nurses. However a human resource official with the health network says there will not be any job losses.

The closure impacts the hospital's short stays, burns and plastics unit, and will allow Horizon to invest in two protected surgical units with a total of 76 beds, according to an emailed statement to CBC News from the health network.

It also said this will allow Horizon to invest in additional medical beds throughout the hospital in early 2024.

"We would like to assure all affected nursing staff that this decision is unrelated to their skill and abilities. It is to improve patient care," said Horizon's vice-president chief human resource officer Gail Lebel in the statement.

'Given the significant number of vacancies within Horizon in the Saint John area, there will not be any job losses,' says Gail Lebel, Horizon's vice-president chief human resource officer, in a statement to CBC News. (CBC News file photo)

Thirteen registered nurses and 13 licensed practical nurses will be displaced by the closure. But they won't lose their jobs.

"Given the significant number of vacancies within Horizon in the Saint John area, there will not be any job losses," said Lebel.

"We understand this change might be difficult for those whose positions are affected, however employees will be given the right to exercise any applicable rights under their respective collective agreements."

Following a request from CBC News, the New Brunswick Nurses Union declined to comment on the matter.

The two new units will accommodate patients who previously would have received care in the short stays, burns and plastics unit. It is unclear when the units will be operational.