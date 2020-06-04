Horizon hospitals ramping up but must remain at lower capacity in case of 2nd wave

Despite Horizon Health Network reinstating 90 per cent of its operations since suspending many services during the pandemic, hospitals still need to keep beds open in case of a second wave.

During its virtual annual general meeting Thursday afternoon, Horizon CEO Karen McGrath said the authority is resuming most services, but will remain on alert until a vaccine is found.

She said historically, hospitals have been operating at around 110 per cent capacity. But while COVID-19 is still out there - they will need to stay at 85 per cent capacity.

She said that's going to be a challenge.

"We remain concerned with just the sheer volume of folks that need valid health care services are coming for valid reasons, and how we're going to be able to continue to maintain that 85 per cent capacity," she said.

Dr. John Dornan, Horizon chief of staff, says hospital beds are currently at 75 per cent capacity, but worries what will happen as hospitals continue to ramp up. (Ed Hunter/CBC)

McGrath said the health authority has a group of people in each regional hospital who are monitoring occupancy daily. She said Horizon is working to discharge patients in a timely fashion - and to ensure people in the emergency rooms are truly there for urgent reasons.

"[We're] making sure that every admission coming in through our emergency rooms, the person actually needs admission and there is not another service or another option that the person should be considering," she said.

"All of those are keeping our occupancy at a reasonable level."

Horizon regional chief of staff Dr. John Dornan gave a report during the meeting. He said since New Brunswick began recovering from COVID-19 shutdown, the biggest challenge is finding out how the authority can keep operating while being on standby.

He said all services have ramped up to 85 to 90 per cent, and hospital occupancy rates have reached 75 per cent.

"If you're doing more elective things, if more people are now coming to our hospital, they feel it's safer to be here than at home - hospital occupancies are going to go up," he said. "That's one of our biggest challenges. What can we do that is different than the pre-COVID days when our hospital occupancies were quite high?"

He said if the hospitals want to take a "significant crack" at tackling wait lists and surgery backlogs, then they'll need to be at more than 100 per cent capacity, but that can't be done before a vaccine is found.

"God knows our surgeons, nurses, lab support, will do as much as they can," he said.

McGrath said to deal with this challenge, the authority has been moving some operations outside of hospital. For example, she said they've opened up alternative sites for blood collection in Moncton.

"We will be doing the same in our other areas where we can continue to have people maintaining appropriate social distancing," she said.

She said when it comes to the thousands of people on elective-surgery wait list, prioritizing patients will be key.

She also said doctors are putting more emphasis on virtual visits, if possible.

PPE needs

Answering media questions after the general meeting, McGrath said no healthcare workers in Horizon have contracted COVID-19 on the job.

Vitalité Health Network employees have been speaking out against possibly inadequate PPE protocols after 10 Campbellton hospital staff contracted COVID-19. Campbellton has been New Brunswick's COVID-19 hot spot since an outbreak began there last month. The region is home to the majority of the province's 14 active cases.

McGrath said on Horizon's end, she believes all employee's concerns have been assuaged.

"I believe there have been staff of other health authorities who have expressed that concern," she said.

"But I am not aware of anybody who's expressed concern to me or to any member of our committee, our incident command centre, or in fact coming up through our human resource department, who feel unsafe as a result of what Horizon is currently doing with respect to personal protective equipment."