RCMP investigate death of woman in Saint-Ignace as homicide

New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the death of a 39-year-old woman in Saint-Ignace, near Richibucto, on Sunday morning as a homicide.

Police responded to a home on Saint-Ignace Road shortly after 6:30 a.m., for a report of a woman who was found unresponsive, RCMP spokesperson Cpl Jullie Rogers-Marsh said in a statement Monday afternoon.

The woman was transported to the hospital where she later died, said Rogers-Marsh.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine her exact cause of death, she said.

"It is believed this was an isolated incident," Rogers-Marsh said in the statement, without elaborating.

She could not immediately be reached to comment on whether police have any suspects.

The victim's name has not been released.

Rogers-Marsh said the woman is from Saint-Ignace, but did not say if she lived at the home where she was found.

The release did not indicate who called 911.

It's unclear if next of kin have been notified.

The investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.