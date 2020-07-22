Homicide investigation continues after home invasion near Oromocto

RCMP expect to clear the scene Thursday night of a fatal home invasion in Waasis, near Oromocto.

They are investigating the death of a 29-year-old man found at a mini-home on Route 655 early Wednesday morning as a homicide, said New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Const. Isabelle Beaulieu.

"His death is considered suspicious. So it's a homicide because we believe that one or more than one person may be involved in this death," she said.

Police responded shortly after 2:15 a.m. to a report that armed individuals had entered the home, but by the time officers arrived, the suspects had fled, said Beaulieu.

She could not comment on the type of weapons involved, she said, calling that part of the ongoing investigation.

The victim's name has not been released. Beaulieu declined to say if he lived in the home, or whether he or the address were known to police.

An autopsy was scheduled to be performed on Thursday, but by 4 p.m., Beaulieu had no information on the cause of death.

"We're really in the early stage investigation. So police need the time to do their police work," she said. "Then as the investigation goes on, we'll have more detail maybe to give you at a later time."

Police have received some tips from the public, said Beaulieu, but continue to ask anyone with information or who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area to call them at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267), or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

"Remember, even if you think that the information you have may be insignificant, you know, call us and we will investigate. Every information is important in that case."

Waasis is about 10 kilometres west of Oromocto.