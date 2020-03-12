Mother of Saint-Ignace homicide victim hopes police can find her killer

Gisèle Vautour knows her daughter was no angel and she doesn't want to paint a false picture of her.

She says her daughter had a tough life but "she was really a good-hearted person."

"If you needed her, she would come," said Vautour.

She struggled with drugs throughout her life and at the time of her slaying on Sunday, Vautour said her daughter was a drug addict.

She hopes someone will come forward with information that will help police find her daughter's killer.

"If anybody knows anything, please call the police, " said Vautour.

Found Sunday morning

Police have previously said that Erika Ann Vautour, 39, was found unresponsive in her home on Saint-Ignace Road by someone who knew her.

RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said Thursday the investigation is ongoing. She said anyone who may have been in the area late on Saturday night or early Sunday morning is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP), Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca .

Vautour said she was at home asleep when her daughter was killed in a camper located on her property, not far from her house. She said she heard a loud bang early in the morning but didn't think it was a gun shot at the time.

When she got up around 7 a.m., she noticed a number of RCMP cruisers blocking the road in both directions. She was soon ushered out of her house and taken to the police station. At the time, she had no idea her daughter had been seriously injured.

"I thought it was just a drug bust, so I was kind of glad because I couldn't stop her [from using drugs]," said Vautour.

She said it was after noon when she found out what had happened to her daughter. She immediately went to the hospital where Erika was on life-support.

"I went in to see her and I touched her, and her body was already dead," Vautour said. "So I came out of there and I told them to pull the plug."

Erika died about two hours later, said Vautour.

She is candid about her daughter's life and doesn't try to sugar-coat it. She said Erika had a troubled childhood growing up in Prince of Wales, just west of Saint John, before ending up in a group home as a teenager.

Despite her daughter's on-again, off-again drug use, the pair were close, said Vautour.

In fact, after Vautour moved to Saint-Ignace in 2011, her daughter followed a few years later and was living in two campers and a shed about 15 metres from her house. She would cook and shower in her mother's home.

Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said police are continuing to investigate and ask anyone who may have been in the Saint-Ignace Road area late Saturday or early Sunday to call police. (Kirk Pennell/CBC)

Vautour said her daughter didn't have a job but refused to apply for income assistance because she didn't believe in taking handouts.

She said she grew increasingly worried about her daughter's drug use and the people she saw coming and going from her daughter's campers.

According to her obituary, Erika Vautour is survived by her mother, Gisèle Vautour, father, Eric Thorne, of Saint John, son, Jordan of Lake Utopia, and brother, Richard Crowley (Tracy) of Dieppe, as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.

The funeral mass will be held at St-Ignace-de-Loyola R.C. Church on Saturday at 11 a.m.