Man charged with second-degree murder after death of Kingsclear First Nation member
Autopsy determined James Robert Paul died of gunshot wound, RCMP say
A 37-year-old man from Kingsclear First Nation has been charged with second-degree murder after the shooting death of another man from the same community, say the RCMP.
The RCMP say they received a report of a shooting on a dirt road in a wooded area in Allandale — about 60 kilometres west of Fredericton — at about 8:45 p.m. on Monday.
James Robert Paul, 40, was found dead at the scene, and an autopsy later determined he died of a gunshot wound.
At about 11 a.m. on Tuesday, a 37-year-old man was arrested in Allandale, about 70 kilometres west of Fredericton.
He appeared in Fredericton provincial court on Wednesday, where he was charged with second-degree murder. He was remanded into custody pending an appearance in Fredericton provincial court on Oct. 6 at 10:30 a.m.