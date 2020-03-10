Saint-Ignace homicide victim identified as Erika Ann Vautour

The 39-year-old woman killed in Saint-Ignace, near Richibucto, over the weekend has been identified as Erika Ann Vautour, RCMP announced on Tuesday.

Police are releasing the victim's name to help further the homicide investigation, said RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh.

Officers found Vautour unresponsive at a home on Saint-Ignace Road in the northern New Brunswick community on Sunday shortly after 6:30 a.m., after responding to a 911 call, RCMP spokesperson Cpl Jullie Rogers-Marsh said.

Vautour was transported to the hospital, where she later died.

"The RCMP's major crime unit is asking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the vicinity" between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, Rogers-Marsh said in a statement.

An autopsy was conducted on Monday to determine Vautour's exact cause of death. The results have not been released, but her death was deemed a homicide on Monday afternoon.

Police believe the killing is an isolated incident, Rogers-Marsh has said, without elaborating.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-7267 (RCMP) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or www.crimenb.ca.