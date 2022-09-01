RCMP investigate suspicious Charlotte County death as homicide

New Brunswick RCMP's major crime unit is investigating the suspicious death of a 32-year-old man in Charlotte County as a homicide.

Members of the St. George RCMP and Ambulance New Brunswick responded to a report of an unresponsive man in Rollingdam on Wednesday around 9 a.m., Sgt. Andrew Griffiths said in a news release.

The exact location has not been released, but once on scene, officers found 32-year-old Steven Cook dead, he said.

An autopsy was conducted, and the police investigation has determined Cook's death was the result of a homicide, said Griffiths.

The cause of death has not been released, nor has any information about why police consider the death suspicious.

Police are looking to speak to area residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity between Monday and Wednesday, or who may have video surveillance or trail camera footage, said Griffiths.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the major crime unit at 1-888-506-RCMP (7267) or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The investigation continues.