7 years after death, police ask public for help solving Moncton homicide

New Brunswick RCMP are asking for the public's help to solve a woman's homicide seven years after it happened.

Lillian Morrell, 49, was found dead inside her home on Evergreen Drive in Moncton on Oct. 10, 2014.

Now, the RCMP want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at the NB Liquor at 1855 Mountain Rd. on Oct. 9, 2014, between 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., and the Irving Circle K at 1930 Mountain Rd. between Oct. 9, 2014, at 10 p.m. and Oct. 10, 2014, at 3 a.m.

Police also want to hear from anyone who saw anything suspicious at Morrell's home, at 41 Evergreen Dr. on Oct. 9 or 10, 2014, said RCMP spokesperson Corp. Hans Ouellette.

"What we're asking people is if you were at those locations and you remember either being there or seeing some individuals or something — even the smallest detail can be important... and it might just be that one thing that, you know, helps move the investigation forward," Ouellette said.

Police initially didn't consider Morrell's death to be suspicious. (Fair Haven Memorial Gardens and Funeral Home)

Ouellette said Morrell's death wasn't initially considered suspicious, however, in the following weeks, police received new information that showed she was the victim of a homicide.

Ouellette declined to share what that information was, or to say what Morrell's cause of death was, citing concerns around compromising the investigation.

Ouellette said two people were arrested in relation to her homicide, but were later released without charges. No one has since been arrested or charged, he said.

"We'll continue investigating this, and you know, we, we continue to receive tips. And if anyone calls... the investigators will look into those, those tips or those calls that we receive."

Family also issues plea to public

On Oct. 8, the RCMP shared a statement from Malcolm Squires, Morrell's brother, in which he issued a plea for anyone with information to come forward.

"You only get one go at this life, and I feel Lillian was cheated. And not just her — it's not right for children to grow up without a mother," said Squires, adding that their 88-year-old mother still keeps a photo of Morrell beside her every day.

"To anyone out there who has information that could help police, I only have one thing to say — come forward," Squires said.

"Lillian was a mother, a grandmother, a sister, and a daughter. She was so loved. It's all we're asking — come forward."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Brunswick RCMP's Major Crime Unit at 506-452-3491. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), by downloading the secure P3 Mobile App, or by submitting a secure web tip.