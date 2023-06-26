'Complex' homicide investigation underway in Dieppe after 26-year-old man shot and killed

RCMP are investigating the shooting death of a 26-year-old man in Dieppe on Sunday as a homicide.

Members of the Codiac Regional RCMP responded around 10 p.m. to a report that a man had been shot at a residence on Louis Street, New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Stephane Esculier said Monday.

Officers located a 26-year-old man inside the residence who was suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital with what were believed to be serious, life-threatening injuries and died later that night, Esculier said.

"At this point, we believe that the incident was targeted," and an isolated incident, he said.

Don't need help regarding suspects

No one has been arrested, but police are not seeking the public's help regarding any suspects, said Esculier. He declined to elaborate, citing the ongoing "complex" investigation.

"All the public has to know is that … at this time there is no risk to the public and that we also do not require public's assistance" regarding any suspects.

Esculier also declined to say if the victim was known to police.

Asked whether the shooting involved one perpetrator or numerous people, and whether it occurred in the residence or on the street, he said it would be inappropriate to comment at this stage.

No other injuries reported

Esculier did say he is unaware of anyone else being injured.

"At the time, the situation did not meet the criteria to issue an Alert Ready message," RCMP said in a news release.

"The New Brunswick RCMP is always ready to issue an Alert Ready message should there be a need or if there is an immediate risk to public safety," it says.



Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to contact the RCMP's major crime unit or Crime Stoppers.