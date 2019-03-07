CBC New Brunswick hosts forum on homelessness tonight

CBC New Brunswick is hosting a community forum tonight to discuss solutions to Moncton's affordable housing crisis.

The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at the Peter McKee Community Food Centre.

The event will have a panel discussion moderated by the CBC's Vanessa Blanch, then questions and comments from the floor.

Provincial government has no apparent plan for helping the homeless, despite millions in federal funding 1:37

The 90-minute discussion will also be live streamed on CBC New Brunswick Facebook page, on Twitter and on cbc.ca/nb.

Seeking Shelter: A Community Conversation about Homelessness is a CBC project that has included interviews with advocates and experts and with people who have experienced homelessness, some of them featured in the following Q&As.

The project grew out of CBC reporting last fall on problems facing homeless people as the weather got colder.

The goal was to bring people in the community and from across the province together to discuss possible solutions to housing insecurity.

Parking will be available at the Moncton Garrison on Park Street, directly behind the Peter McKee Centre. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic.

The event is open to the public, including people who work in the field of homelessness or affordable housing, or have experienced housing challenges.