CBC New Brunswick hosts forum on homelessness tonight
Project brings people together to discuss what to do about city's housing crisis
CBC New Brunswick is hosting a community forum tonight to discuss solutions to Moncton's affordable housing crisis.
The forum will take place at 7 p.m. at the Peter McKee Community Food Centre.
The event will have a panel discussion moderated by the CBC's Vanessa Blanch, then questions and comments from the floor.
The 90-minute discussion will also be live streamed on CBC New Brunswick Facebook page, on Twitter and on cbc.ca/nb.
Seeking Shelter: A Community Conversation about Homelessness is a CBC project that has included interviews with advocates and experts and with people who have experienced homelessness, some of them featured in the following Q&As.
The project grew out of CBC reporting last fall on problems facing homeless people as the weather got colder.
The goal was to bring people in the community and from across the province together to discuss possible solutions to housing insecurity.
Parking will be available at the Moncton Garrison on Park Street, directly behind the Peter McKee Centre. Volunteers will be on hand to direct traffic.
The event is open to the public, including people who work in the field of homelessness or affordable housing, or have experienced housing challenges.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.