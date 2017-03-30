Homeless youth organization needs Christmas donations

A program that helps youth in the Moncton area is looking for a little extra holiday cheer this season.

Youth Quest Central, which operates a multi-resource facility for homeless youth between the ages of 16 and 24, is ramping up its operations for Christmas.

Every year it hosts a holiday meal for clients and gives out gifts of items that they may need.

Manager Tracy Lapointe said this year the group is hoping for donations of a number of products.

"The gifts for these youths are mostly basic necessities," she said. "So pajamas, slippers, socks and that kind of stuff."

Lapointe said other popular options include non-perishable food like Kraft Dinner, gift cards to fast food restaurants, bus passes and toiletries.

"Of course blankets and underwear are big on the list as well," she added.

Tracy Lapointe is the manager of Youth Quest Central. 7:39

Lapointe said Youth Quest Central offers homeless youth a place to be when shelters are closed during the day.

She said most of the clients she deals with aren't enrolled in school.

"They would come to us and just even if it's just to hang out or to play games we're a safe place for them to be."

Lapointe said the donations Youth Quest Central receives from the public are critical as it does not get any government funding.

"We're pretty low on Christmas donations this year," she said. "So any help is greatly appreciated."

Lapointe said the holidays, when families tend to spend a lot of time with each other, can be difficult for the youth she sees.

"When I was talking to the kids about this wish list, one of them asked me for a set of loving parents. And that was the hardest thing that I had heard all week," she said.

Donations can be dropped off weekdays and Sunday afternoons at Youth Quest Central on George Street.

