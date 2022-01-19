Homeless camps to be closed after fire at tent site, Fredericton police chief says

Police will be closing tent camps and encouraging anyone living in them to use shelters instead after a fire swept through one of the sites Tuesday night, Fredericton Police Chief Roger Brown says.

The fire, which broke out at around 10:30 p.m. at a homeless tent camp behind Government House, was caused by a propane heater in one of the tents, Brown said in a statement Wednesday.

"The wind caused the fire to spread, burning down three tents," he said in the statement. "While, thankfully, no one was injured or killed, at least five people lost all their belongings and were displaced."

Tuesday night's fire highlighted the heightened dangers winter poses to those who are homeless, Brown said.

"Last night's fire could have been far more tragic, given that propane heaters used in enclosed spaces are not only fire hazards, but are also an explosion risk and can lead to asphyxiation from the off-gasses."

For that reason, Brown said, police will be closing the tent sites in the coming days to minimize the risks to the people living there and will encourage them to take advantage of available shelter space.

"As police officers, it is our duty to ensure the safety and security of everyone," Brown said.

"In this case, that means having to step in when someone's living situation becomes a risk to themselves and others, and that is our intention now."

Police Chief Roger Brown praised the good intentions and 'great generosity' of the community, but asked people not to donate propane heating devices, which he said are a safety risk to those living in tents.

Closure plans worry outreach worker

Brown also praised the "great generosity" and good intentions of the community but asked that people refrain from donating tents and propane heaters, which are a safety concern.

"Instead, please reach out to the local shelters, who can offer the best advice on how to support these individuals," he said.

But outreach worker Joanne Barlow, who was at the site after the fire broke out Tuesday night and again on Wednesday, took issue with the request to refrain from donating tents and heating devices.

Several people donated tents, heaters and small propane tanks on Wednesday and at least three of them have already been set up, she said.

"They say it's not safe to have propane heaters, but they're going to freeze to death out here without them," Barlow said. "It's extremely cold."

She also worries about plans to close the tent sites by the end of the week and direct people to available shelters instead.

Many of the 22 or so residents of the tent site behind Government House have been banned from the shelters and will have nowhere to go, she said.

Barlow stressed that she does not blame the Fredericton police or Chief Brown.

"I would never say anything bad about the Fredericton police, they are the ones who are always here, and they help these people," she said.

"But when they close this site on Friday, where are they supposed to go? There is no way I can leave them out here with no shelter from the elements."