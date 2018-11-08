'Making a homeless person homeless again': Moncton demolishes tent camp

The City of Moncton demolished a homeless camp Thursday on land it owns south of West Main Street.

Robert Murray, 48, told CBC he was one of six people living in the camp with his dog, Whiss, since August.

"It's hard," Murray said while watching an excavator continue to load the remains of the campsite into a truck.

"You're making a homeless person homeless again. More homeless. We had tents, we had a place that we could go sit, like a living room waiting area type area."

An excavator removes debris from a demolished homeless camp south of West Main Street in Moncton on Thursday afternoon (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

Isabelle LeBlanc, Moncton's director of communications, said the city is cleaning up what appears to be a large site.

"The City of Moncton cannot resolve the social issues we are seeing in the community by itself," LeBlanc said in an emailed statement. "We've said it before, this needs to be a collaborative effort between all levels of government, local agencies and services, as well as the community.

"This situation once again highlights the need for a multi-governmental strategy to address issues related to homelessness, mental health, addiction and lack of affordable housing."

RCMP and CN police were on the site, just south of the CN rail line.

Murray said he awoke Thursday morning around 8 a.m. to RCMP members telling him to get out of the area.

Sgt. Dave MacDonnell with Codiac RCMP say officers were at the site assisting the city clean up the area where there was a lot of garbage.

Several people sit among items they removed from a homeless camp that was demolished in Moncton south of the CN rail line on Thursday. (Pierre Fournier/CBC News)

LeBlanc said the YMCA's ReConnect Street Intervention Program was informed of the demolition of the camp. The program is designed to meet short-term needs of the homeless, like food and shelter, and assist in longer-term solutions.

Murray said he became homeless in July. He's not sure where he'll end up Thursday night.

"It's going to be a tent for sure for right now," Murray said.