New Moncton homeless shelter to open 'ASAP'

The opening of a new homeless shelter in Moncton is running a bit behind schedule, but the executive director of the House of Nazareth is still aiming for August.

Jean Dubé said the organization ran into a few "snags" with renovations to the two-storey building at 75 Albert St., including some plumbing and electrical issues.

"That usually happens with construction, especially when we're dealing with, you know, fire regulations and [being] up to code — especially when we'll be housing that many people."

The exact number of beds has yet to be determined by the provincial fire marshal, but Dubé expects there will be between 150 and 163 permanent beds, with the possibility of some additional ones for emergencies.

People living in tents

City officials have said the so-called tent city that popped up on Albert Street after the emergency out-of-the-cold shelter closed on April 1 will be shut down once the new shelter opens.

About 45 people are living in 33 tents on the site, which is owned by the city and is the future location of a new Codiac Regional RCMP headquarters.

Dubé believes some people may choose to continue to live outside, but he is working to make the shelter a welcoming place they'll want to go to.

"It's coming along quite well" and has been "a real nice community effort," he said.

Some volunteers with Moncton's ReConnect Street Intervention Program helped out on Wednesday, and city and provincial officials visited earlier this week, offering to do whatever they can to help move the project along.

"It's really all hands on deck," Dubé said.

The building that will house the new homeless shelter at 75 Albert St. used to be a gym. (Shane Magee/CBC)

The collection of tents has put pressure on all three levels of government and the House of Nazareth "to move more quickly," he said.

Dubé, who had hoped to have the doors open by Aug. 1, said the plan now is "ASAP."

The new shelter will include both a "damp" portion, which will allow people who have consumed alcohol or drugs, and a "dry" portion with stricter rules.

There will also be an area exclusively for women, and one for men in the "rehabilitation stage," who might have part-time jobs and need a quieter area, he said.

It will be open 24 hours a day and will offer a drop-in centre, where food, coffee and water will be available.

The shelter is expected to have about 150 beds with separate areas for men and women, as well as a 'damp' area for those who have consumed alcohol or drugs. (Ian Bonnell/CBC)

Support services will also be offered on site, but it might take up to another six months to get them in place, said Dubé.

The building is adjacent to Horizon Health Network's addiction and mental health mobile crisis team office.

Maison Nazareth Inc. purchased the building, which previously housed a gym, in April for $775,000. It received $480,000 in joint federal and provincial funding.

The Department of Social Development has committed $66,500 to help cover the shelter's operating costs, provide addiction and mental health support services on site, and rent supplements, the minister, Dorothy Shephard, has said. The goal is to help get people into housing.