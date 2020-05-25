City officials meet with Fredericton business owners about rise in uptown disturbances

City of Fredericton officials are looking for solutions after uptown businesses have reported an increase in disturbances, says the mayor.

On Thursday evening, Kate Rogers met with owners and representatives of businesses along Regent and Prospect streets to hear their concerns about what they say has been a rise in loitering and open drug use in the area.

"Some of it is like nuisance behaviour. … A lot of, a lot of loitering and some drug use, which would be criminal behaviour, but people then feeling threatened, and the unpredictability that comes with, with the challenges of some of the people that, that were causing some of the concern," Rogers said after the meeting, which was closed to the public.

CBC News requested interviews with business owners and representatives as they left the meeting at the Fredericton Inn, but none agreed to one.

Rogers said about 20 people representing businesses attended the meeting and talked about first noticing an increase in problems when a homeless shelter temporarily used Fredericton High School for more space during the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Fredericton Mayor Kate Rogers said the city and police force are working with businesses in the uptown who say they've seen an increase in disturbances since more homeless people have come to the area. (Jon Collicott/CBC)

Then this summer, a tent encampment formed in an area behind the City Motel, which led to even more disturbances at businesses, Rogers said.

She said Fredericton police dispersed the encampment in recent weeks, because it wasn't one of the city's sanctioned tent encampments, such as the one next to Government House.

"So the police are working with that, with that group to try to help to move them along, and so we're hoping that that will will make a difference.

"But it often just displaces some of those people if they choose not to be in the sanctioned sites … and so you don't know if you've really resolved an issue, or if you've just put it into another area."

In March, city council voted to provide $900,000 to the John Howard Society to help fund a project that would turn the City Motel, at Regent and Prospect streets, into 20 affordable housing units, 12 peer-supported units, and a 24-bed emergency homeless shelter.

Rogers said the problems businesses say they're facing now are not related to that project, which hasn't been established yet.

She said concerned businesses should report any unwanted activity to the police, so criminal matters can be addressed, or people on the street can receive whatever support services they might need.

"We also need to be collecting data because we're seeing a lot of these challenges," Rogers said.

"Within sort of the past year or so, they have intensified and we need to develop an understanding of exactly what the challenges are so that we know how to serve it."