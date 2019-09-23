Makeshift camp destroyed by fire in Fredericton

A makeshift camp near the St. John River in Fredericton was destroyed by fire early Sunday morning.

The call came in at about 2:45 a.m. after someone saw flames from the Woodstock Road, said David McKinley, deputy chief with the Fredericton Fire Department.

When firefighters arrived, the camp and some trees were on fire. McKinley said it only took about 10 minutes to get the fire out and no one was hurt.

It was classified as a rubbish fire, and the fire and police departments aren't investigating.

The camp was located on a cement slab near the eastern, trailside edge of the Wolastoqey ceremonial site. There were indications people had been living there for a while.

In the charred debris were shelves, a shelter that had been covered with a tarp, a lot of clothing and empty food tins.

Some people at the tent city on the opposite side of Government House from the location of the fire said a couple had been there most of the summer.

A tarp shelter still stands following Sunday morning's fire. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC) The tenants of the camp had been there long enough to set up a clothesline and storage units. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC) Empty food tins among the charred remains of the camp (Jennifer Sweet/CBC) The camp was located on a cement slab near the Wolastoqey ceremonial site. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

There was no sign of them at midday on Monday, and no one at the tent city wanted to be interviewed about it.

A few people speaking anonymously emphasized that they were in no way connected to the campsite where the fire occurred. They said fires are not permitted in the tent city.

About a dozen tents stand between the Victoria Health Centre and Government House.

McKinley said the department had been called to a few campfires by the river over the summer.