Woman, 2 men assaulted in Moncton home invasion

A man was sent to hospital after a home invasion in Moncton early Sunday morning.

Police say three masked men entered a residence on High Street at about 1:30 a.m. and assaulted a woman and two men inside.

"[They were] waiting outside, door opened and they pushed their way in," said RCMP Sgt. Tyson Nelson.

Nelson said they were armed with a "non-firearm type of weapon."

No arrests have been made.

Because the investigation is ongoing, he could not provide further details.

In an unrelated incident Saturday night, a man was robbed at gunpoint by two men on Whitepine Road in Riverview.

There were no injuries. Nelson could not say what was taken from the man. That incident is also under investigation.