Mother says she was forced to falsify records to get help for disabled son

Colette Theriault finds some moments of peace while caring alone for her profoundly disabled son Nicky, but more and more these days she finds herself fearing for his future.

The 55-year-old Theriault says she's refinanced her home, is about to lose her car and lives with the worry she may be charged with allegedly misusing funding she received from the province for Nicky's care.

Her son is 28 and has the body and weight of a man but wears a diaper, cannot speak and functions at the level of a two-year-old.

He can suffer a seizure with little warning and cannot, ever, be left alone.

And Theriault cannot find or afford help to look after him.

Provincial support of $5,156 a month was cut off in April 2018, the day two Department of Social Development staff arrived at Theriault's home in St. Martins, west of Saint John on the Bay of Fundy.

She and her son are now surviving on $1,900 a month, an amount that includes $753 disability received by Nicky.

The social worker and investigator from Social Development who visited in April informed Theriault she was under investigation, suspected of improperly using the money she was getting to hire caregivers.

"One of them tells me that they've received a call, and I'm not allowed to know who called," Theriault said. "They received a call that somebody said the money that Nicky was receiving for his activities and for things like that was misused."

Can't move to city

It's a serious charge, and Theriault admits that technically she has not properly accounted for all of the spending.

But she claims she had no choice. Hiring long-term home-care workers has proved nearly impossible in St. Martins, as it has in many of New Brunswick's rural communities.

And she said she can't move to Saint John because her home is fully mortgaged, and the amount she could get for it is well below the assessed value.

Every time that I had somebody helping me out with Nicky was a blessing. - Colette Theriault

Nicky, who attended special programs in the regular school system, has been home full time since suffering an injury on board the school bus in 2012.

For most of the time since then, Theriault has managed his care, hiring and scheduling caregivers, using the support funding from the Department of Social Development.

She had been given a free hand to use the monthly support from the province to manage her son's care, mainly because the province couldn't find a permanent aide itself.

She is adamant she did not keep any of the money for herself.

There were times when she did pay more than the allowed $14 per hour to have someone care for Nicky, so she could handle other chores.

Sometimes she paid up to $25 an hour for care and admits to later falsifying the paperwork. She brought the rate down in her records by spreading the total amount paid over more hours than were actually worked.

Department took over care

Everything came crashing down in April.

After the visit from the Social Development employees, the department said it would take over management of Nicky's care and pay for home support workers directly through an agency.

A department letter dated May 14, 2018, said Theriault's son would receive 11 hours per day of care from support workers from Integrity Home Health Services of Saint John.

But the plan didn't take into account the well-known shortage of home-care workers in New Brunswick.

Nicky cannot speak and needs constant care. He's been approved for 11 hours of home-are support daily but no workers can be found. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

The first provincially contracted personal support worker wasn't even assigned to Nicky until July and lasted just three days. The second one quit after four.

Theriault has seen no one from Integrity Home Health Services of Saint John since then.

She's not surprised.

Finding support workers who will travel 40 minutes to her home to perform chores such as changing Nicky's diaper, on a wage of $14 an hour, has always been a challenge.

They can tell me that I might do wrong by their paperwork, but by my Nicky ​ I've done right. And I know I've done right, there's no argument about that. - Colette Theriault

Left without reliable help, Theriault gave up her full-time career as a holistic therapist six years ago to care for her son full-time, although she still needed outside help.

"Every time that I had somebody helping me out with Nicky was a blessing," Theriault said. "There's no other words for saying that, because I was by myself. I was by myself mowing the lawn, I was by myself changing his bum, I was by myself when he was sick, I was by myself doing the groceries.

"Anybody that came out here and offered help, I was more than happy to pay them whatever they wanted."

In six years, Theriault never exceeded the total monthly allotment for home care.

She believes what got her into trouble is little more than management of the paperwork required by the department.

The forms offer no flexibility when it comes to accounting for expenses and are not appropriate for situations like hers, she said.

She said she was questioned in particular about a $3,800 expense she filed to take her son to a special camp for the disabled in Quebec. She used the break to make a rare trip to Toronto to see her other son.

Afraid son will be put in group home

Nicky Theriault, his mother Colette and the family dog. (Brian Chisholm/CBC )

Theriault's claims cannot be confirmed. A spokesman for the Department of Social Development said confidentiality rules forbid the discussion of any case involving clients.

Theriault said her biggest fear is that the uncertain situation will end with Nicky being placed in a group home. She believes that he would not survive such a change in environment or that he would end up heavily sedated.

You can make more working in the fast food industry than you can providing care. - Haley Flaro , Ability New Brunswick

But the past several months without help — and no access to the money the province would spend on his care if it could find caregivers — have taken a toll on them both. Family members who provide care to disabled members are not eligible for provincial support.

"I'm kind of worried they're going to send me too far deep, and I will not be able to bring myself back," Theriault said. "So what happens to Nicky​ [then]?

"They can tell me that I might do wrong by their paperwork, but by my Nicky​ I've done right. And I know I've done right, there's no argument about that."

Shortage of workers a 'crisis'

Haley Flaro, executive director of Ability New Brunswick, has heard much of this before.

She described the shortage of home-support workers as a "crisis."

"Our organization is increasingly concerned about caregiver burnout," said Flaro, whose organization offers support to disabled people and their families.

"About 60 per cent of the families, adults that we work with that need home support, have to hire privately because they can't find an agency that can either fill their hours or provide the level of care they need.

"You can make more working in the fast food industry than you can providing care."

Trying to make job attractive

Dorothy Shephard, the minister of social development, says the provincial government is committed to increasing the number of home-care workers by making the job more attractive. (Brian Chisholm/CBC)

Minister Dorothy Shephard, the minister of social development, said the new government is committed to making it more attractive for people to become personal support workers.

"We want home care to be a profession, we want the training and the salary to match the importance of the profession," Shephard said. "There are some rural challenges and we need to certainly focus on that."

About 4,500 people are employed by private agencies in New Brunswick, and Shephard said she does not yet know how many more are needed.

She said her department does not yet have its budget numbers for this year and she cannot say how much money will be devoted to solving the shortage of home-care workers.



