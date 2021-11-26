How to make a wreath the way a New Brunswick pro does

It was around Christmastime 33 years ago that Judy Wilson-Shee saw an ad in the newspaper looking for people interested in making wreaths.

Her eldest sister was always doing crafty things like that with her youth group, and Wilson-Shee thought it sounded interesting.

She went to a home on the Royal Road, north of Fredericton, and a woman whose name may have been Carol — it was a long time ago, said Wilson-Shee — showed her how to make her very first wreath.

She brought some wreath rings home with her, went into the woods with her family "tipping" — that's harvesting tips of balsam fir trees — and got to work.

"I started doing them and I loved it," said Wilson-Shee.

Making wreaths has since become an activity that the third-term mayor of New Maryland relishes every fall.

Holiday Wreath How-to 3:15 New Maryland Mayor Judy Wilson-Shee has a passion for politics - and making Christmas greenery. 3:15

"I like the downtime being by myself late at night with my music on and also the finished product. I still can't believe you can take these tree tips and put them on a ring, and they turn out beautiful.

"And I like working with my hands. It's really a relaxing time for me."

She also loves the smell of the fir tips that fills the air in her house and turns her into a walking air freshener when she's been wreath making.

"I was at the bank one day and the guy said, 'I smell Christmas trees.' I said, 'That's me!' He said, 'We'll take four.' And then he went around the office, and I think I sold 10 in there."

When her kids were young, Wilson-Shee made wreaths as Christmas presents for their teachers, and her kids made their own wreaths for school projects.

When she ran a daycare, making wreaths was a fun project for the children.

Through her late husband's illness, she found comfort and sanctuary in her garage, which from late October to early December, doubles as a wreath workshop.

Enough tips to make one or two wreaths are laid out on a workbench in Wilson-Shee's garage. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

Stacks of wreaths in bundles of six stand inside the garage door crowding the snowblower until her buyers — and friends — Cindy and Mark Dickinson, come for the next pickup.

She usually makes about 1,200 wreaths a year, mainly to supply the Dickinson's company Wintergreen, located in the Hanwell area. They sell to local stores and export to the United States.

When that commitment is fulfilled, she makes a few more to fill private orders and for family and friends.

The going price for a 30-centimetre wreath from local retailers and non-profit groups that sell them to raise money is $10 to $15.

Wilson-Shee charges $10 and said her price hasn't changed in the past three decades.

Making wreaths provides a bit of extra income, but she said she wasn't sure exactly how much.

The main reason she does it is for enjoyment.

That's the same reason she said she's involved in municipal politics.

She recalled being asked by a student once how much a mayor got paid. She was at a loss to give a precise answer about that too.

Wilson-Shee gets to combine her passion for municipal politics and her passion for wreath-making when she puts on wreath-making workshops through the village recreation department.

They usually do about three sessions in late November with 20 people taking part in each.

All the materials are provided free of charge by the village and donations are accepted for the Lion's Club's toy and food drive.

"It works out great," she said.

"We have music and there's a lot of chatter and they just love it. They love it."

"And I know they appreciate the making of a wreath much more.

"They realize that a lot of work goes into making a good wreath. "

Wilson-Shee ties off a wreath as she finishes it. A couple of tips are left over on the table. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

Unfortunately, said Wilson-Shee, this is the third year in a row the workshops have not been held.

In 2019, there was a shortage of tips, she said. Then last year, COVID-19 was too big a concern. And this year again, there's another shortage of tips.

Wilson-Shee isn't sure what the cause of the shortage is.

"People are not out picking like they used to, and maybe some of the pickers that were reliable have moved away," she said.

One wreath producer in the Woodstock area said he too is experiencing a major shortage of tips this year.

Joel Rose of Rose Enterprises said he thinks there are more tips being exported to the U.S. than before — "over a million pounds to Maine alone," he said. And he's aware of shipments being sent to other states along the eastern seaboard and as far inland as Michigan.

Rose said he's also heard reports of some pests — aphids and gall midges — affecting fir trees in the southwestern part of the province.

Forest scientists have also predicted that balsam fir trees will become scarcer in the province because of climate change.

Wilson-Shee expected she'd only have enough tips to make 750 or 800 wreaths this year.

That's about half as many as she made last year.

To the uninitiated, 1,500 wreaths may sound like a lot, but some wreath makers employed by commercial operations produce 5,000 to 6,000 wreaths a season — that's 800 a week from mid-October through the first week of December.

The wreath industry was said to be worth about $25 million a year to the provincial economy back in 2013.

Updated figures were not available from the provincial government or Statistics Canada.

Another issue limiting production this year is a shortage of corrugated metal rings.

For commercial wreaths, those rings are essential, but Wilson-Shee said for a person just making their own at home, a coat hanger could be a passable substitute.

She's also seen people affix their tree tips to cardboard rings, using twine instead of wire.

There are many ways to make a wreath, she said.

Wreaths ticketed by size and bundled by the half-dozen are ready for pick up by Wilson-Shee's commercial buyer. They may end up on doors in New Brunswick or the United States. (Jennifer Sweet/CBC)

And there's no shortage of willing buyers.

"Sometimes you just can't keep up with the demand," she said. "If you don't have the tips you can't produce."

She still goes out harvesting tips each year, to use for her private orders.

It takes about two kilograms, or 4.5 pounds, of tips to make one wreath, she said. That's enough to fill a couple of grocery bags.

The professionals load them up on a pole that resembles a walking stick with a couple of branch stubs near the bottom.

"You can't chintz when you're using the tips on your wreath because you want to make it look nice and you want to make it look full.

Wilson-Shee goes tipping with her daughter, son-in-law and two grandchildren, on their land.

A stick with notches at the bottom is used for collecting tree tips. (Mike Heenan/CBC)

You can't just go anywhere, she noted.

If it's private land, you need the permission of the landowner, she said.

If it's Crown land, you need a $20 permit from your local natural resources office.

The Department of Natural Resources and Energy Development advises that only trees taller than 3 metres or 10 feet should be tipped. No more than 35 cm or 14 inches of a tree tip should be removed. And nothing should be removed from the top one-third of the tree.

The department used to offer in-person instruction in tipping, but that hasn't been done in about 15 years, said spokesperson Nick Brown.

Wilson-Shee recounted an incident she heard about where someone had gone tipping in a Christmas tree lot and ruined many Christmas trees.

"When tips are collected properly," said Brown, "a healthy tree can supply you with fresh tips for many years."